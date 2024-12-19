Romanian president urges political leaders to prioritize stability after Social Democrats withdraw from govt. negotiations

President Klaus Iohannis addressed the political crisis in Romania following the announcement that the Social Democratic Party (PSD) would withdraw from negotiations to form a new government. He emphasized that the last thing Romania needs is an extended government and parliamentary crisis and urged political leaders to prioritize stability and come to the negotiating table.

Prime minister Marcel Ciolacu announced Thursday that PSD is withdrawing from discussions to form a new government, accusing would-be coalition partners of inconsistency and disrespect during negotiations.

PSD, the Liberals (PNL), USR, UDMR, and the minorities announced a pro-European alliance after the Parliamentary elections of December 1, which was meant to leave out far-right parties and pave the way for a new government. PSD achieved the highest score in the elections for the new Parliament, and its withdrawal from the coalition means that a potential government formed only by PNL, USR, and UDMR would be a minority government, as these three parties (plus possibly the national minorities) do not have a majority in Parliament.

In his reaction after PSD's exit from the talks, president Iohannis outlined the difficult situation facing Romania, with the ongoing war at the country's border and a hybrid war affecting the political landscape. He also pointed to the broader challenges in the European Union and other countries facing internal issues, adding that "the last thing Romania needs is a prolonged government and parliamentary crisis."

The president also highlighted the interim nature of the current government, which is limited by the Constitution to handling only administrative matters after the parliamentary election results are validated. He warned that urgent matters, such as the adoption of the national budget and setting a calendar for the presidential elections, require immediate attention.

Further on, Iohannis called on political leaders to put aside past disagreements and focus on what is best for Romania and its citizens: "I urge everyone to put aside petty quarrels and work quickly to build for Romania and the Romanians."

Klaus Iohannis also reiterated that a minority government is not a good solution in a time of crisis.

The president will hold consultations with political parties in the coming period for the appointment of a new prime minister.

Cătălin Drulă, representing USR, also reacted to Marcel Ciolacu's announcement, saying it was "immature, like a spoiled child hurt by USR's words. We demanded budget accountability, USR was right, the key is in the budget. It's the most despicable political gesture I've seen since the Revolution," Biziday.ro reported.

Vlad Voiculescu, the party's vice-president, also accused PSD of "breaking the piggy bank and indebting us for generations... Now others have to come and fix it."

Meanwhile, PNL's interim president Ilie Bolojan said that the Liberals still wish to contribute to finding a solution, emphasizing that Romania urgently needs a new government.

"The National Liberal Party still wants to contribute to finding a solution. The country is already in a complicated situation, and the failure to create a governing coalition will cost Romanians dearly. Romania urgently needs a new government that will responsibly create a new budget, take measures to boost the economy, and continue attracting European funds. I repeat, PNL is ready to assume responsibility in this entire effort," said Bolojan, as quoted by Agerpres.

According to Euronews Romania, UDMR president Kelemen Hunor also called on the coalition partners formed after the parliamentary elections to return to the negotiating table.

