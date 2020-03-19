Ro Insider
Coronavirus: President asks Romanians living abroad to give up on returning to the country for Easter
19 March 2020
President Klaus Iohannis has asked Romanians living abroad to give up on plans to return to the country for the Easter holidays as most will be quarantined or go into self-isolation.

“I want to say a word about the Romanians living abroad. The Easter holidays are approaching. We need to ask them, with sadness but also honestly, to not come home for the holidays. It is practically impossible to travel in Europe. It is very, very complicated. And when they do return to the country, according to the rules established by experts, they need to go directly into self-isolation or quarantine. So, what would be the point of returning, to enter quarantine or self-isolation for at least two weeks?,” Iohannis said, in a video-conference with the authorities, G4media.ro reported.

“Send this message on all channels: Romanians living abroad are dear to us. We want to see them, we would like to be together, but this year, for these holidays, this is not possible. It is sad but we need to be honest in order to not create expectations that will not be fulfilled,” the president said.

President Iohannis also urged Romanian citizens to work from home whenever possible.

“Whoever can work from home should work from home. Those who need to go to work should keep the physical distance from others. Create safe working conditions. It is very, very important to follow these rules established by the best world experts,” he said.

Get in Touch with Us