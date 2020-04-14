Romanian photojournalist travels across the country to document changes brought about by Covid-19 pandemic

Romanian photojournalist Ioana Moldovan has documented in a feature for Aljazeera how the restrictions and quarantines imposed by the authorities have changed the daily life in several cities in Romania.

Together with her partner, she traveled starting March 24 to cities such as Alexandria, Drobeta-Turnu Severin, Timișoara, Arad, Deva, Sighisoara, Odorheiu-Secuiesc, Miercurea Ciuc, Piatra-Neamț, Bacău, Galați, and Brăila.

The account documents people’s reaction to the restrictions imposed by the authorities, their views on the situation, and various interactions with locals.

The full feature is available here.

(Photo: Pixabay)

