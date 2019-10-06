Romanian entrepreneur builds EUR 3 mln hospital

Romanian investor Ioan Popa, the founder of Transavia, the largest poultry meat producer in the country, is building a EUR 3 million hospital in Alba Iulia, central Transylvania. The building is to be completed by 2021, Ziarul Financiar reported.

Transavia provides financing for the hospital, which will focus on the recovery of children with locomotor disabilities in Alba Iulia.

Thus, Ioan Popa joins a small group of local entrepreneurs who have invested in the medical sector without having any previous experience in the field. Among them are Ioan Simion, the owner of the Confind Campina oil equipment producer, who invested EUR 22 million in a hospital in Prahova, and Ioan Socea, an entrepreneur in the energy sector and owner of Energobit, who founded the Polaris Hospital in Cluj-Napoca about four years ago.

(Photo source: Pexels.com)