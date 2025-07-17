Finance

Newly-founded Romanian state bank to manage EUR 233 mln cohesion policy fund for SMEs

17 July 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Investment and Development Bank (Banca de Investiții și Dezvoltare - IDB), a development bank founded by the Romanian government in 2023, will manage the Regional Participation Fund for financing SMEs worth EUR 233.35 million, according to Cursdeguvernare.ro

The Fund is formed by allocation disbursed by the North-East, South-East, and Bucharest-Ilfov Managing Authorities from the Regional Programs under the 2021–2027 Cohesion Policy, contributions from European funds (ERDF), and from the state budget.

"At the initiative of the Managing Authorities for the North-East, South-East and Bucharest-Ilfov Regional Programs, the Investment and Development Bank will manage the Regional Participation Fund for financing SMEs worth EUR 233.35 million," IDB announced.

The new instrument combines a low-interest loan with a grant component: zero-interest loans for up to 70% of the investment's value and grants of 40% of the investment value (upon successful completion of the investment).

"Interested SMEs can apply for financing through financial intermediaries that express their interest and that will be selected by the IDB by the end of 2025, following a transparent, non-discriminatory and objective procurement process," IDB's announcement also states.

According to the National Bank of Romania (BNR), Banca de Investiții și Dezvoltare was registered in the Register of Development Banks starting on January 3, 2025.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Banca de Investiții și Dezvoltare on LinkedIn)

Normal
Finance

Newly-founded Romanian state bank to manage EUR 233 mln cohesion policy fund for SMEs

17 July 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Investment and Development Bank (Banca de Investiții și Dezvoltare - IDB), a development bank founded by the Romanian government in 2023, will manage the Regional Participation Fund for financing SMEs worth EUR 233.35 million, according to Cursdeguvernare.ro

The Fund is formed by allocation disbursed by the North-East, South-East, and Bucharest-Ilfov Managing Authorities from the Regional Programs under the 2021–2027 Cohesion Policy, contributions from European funds (ERDF), and from the state budget.

"At the initiative of the Managing Authorities for the North-East, South-East and Bucharest-Ilfov Regional Programs, the Investment and Development Bank will manage the Regional Participation Fund for financing SMEs worth EUR 233.35 million," IDB announced.

The new instrument combines a low-interest loan with a grant component: zero-interest loans for up to 70% of the investment's value and grants of 40% of the investment value (upon successful completion of the investment).

"Interested SMEs can apply for financing through financial intermediaries that express their interest and that will be selected by the IDB by the end of 2025, following a transparent, non-discriminatory and objective procurement process," IDB's announcement also states.

According to the National Bank of Romania (BNR), Banca de Investiții și Dezvoltare was registered in the Register of Development Banks starting on January 3, 2025.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Banca de Investiții și Dezvoltare on LinkedIn)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

17 July 2025
Macro
Romania’s map of salaries shows Bucharest and western counties on top, south lagging behind
17 July 2025
Justice
Romania’s former tourism minister Elena Udrea released on parole
17 July 2025
Politics
Arizona to be first US state to open trade office in Romania, says Embassy
17 July 2025
Transport
UAE’s Etihad Airways to connect Bucharest to Abu Dhabi from March 2026
17 July 2025
Politics
Romanian data watchdog fines Călin Georgescu for unlawful use of cookies, data collection on his website
17 July 2025
Defense
Romania expands voluntary military service to replace aging reservists
17 July 2025
Business
ROCA Investments exits from Artesana dairy after five years
17 July 2025
M&A
Romania’s Dedeman makes first international move with acquisition of Praktiker Hellas in Greece