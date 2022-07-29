Romania sees rise in internet speed in 2021

Internet users in Romania benefited from faster fixed and mobile connections last year, according to statistics compiled by telecom regulator ANCOM based on tests performed on the Netograf platform.

The average download speed for fixed broadband connections increased by almost 40% in 2021 compared to 2020, up to 259.8 Mbps. Meanwhile, the average upload speed was about 60% faster, reaching 179.1 Mbps.

At the same time, the results of tests carried out by users on the Netograf platform indicated an average download speed for mobile internet of 30.3 Mbps, an increase of 25% compared to the previous year. The upload speed, however, remained constant last year, at 10.6 Mbps.

According to the same ANCOM report, the average download speed for fixed internet connections varies from one county to another, from 65.1 Mbps in Mehedinți to 249.6 Mbps in Harghita. As for mobile internet connections, the average download speed varies between 15.7 Mbps (Vâlcea) and 56.4 Mbps (Vrancea).

When it comes to the upload speed, figures range between 51 Mbps (Sălaj) and 181.2 Mbps (Harghita) for fixed broadband and between 5.5 Mbps (Buzău) and 16.2 Mbps (Vrancea) for mobile internet.

ANCOM also said that the main internet providers in Romania registered fewer complaints in 2021, and one of the reasons may be the lower number of security incidents recorded last year in the telecom sector. The number of complaints registered in 2021 per thousand fixed active connections was between 67 and 384 depending on the provider, while for mobile internet, it fell in the range of 2–19 complaints.

The ANCOM report was based on 187,497 valid tests performed through the Netograf platform.

