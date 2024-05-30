InterContinental Athénée Palace announces the launch of the new summer menu on the terrace of Roberto's restaurant

News from Companies

InterContinental Athénée Palace announces the opening of Roberto's restaurant terrace for the summer season and the debut of a new summer menu created by Executive Chef Yevgen Denysenko together with Roberto's Chef Andrei Androne and their team.

Just like every year, hotel guests and Bucharest residents alike will be able to enjoy classic Italian dishes in a relaxing and elegant atmosphere. The new menu highlights the authenticity of Italian cuisine, featuring the best ingredients sourced from Italy or locally, in line with the hotel's sustainability plan.

"The new summer menu includes light and fresh dishes that are perfect for the hot season, while maintaining a strong focus on traditional Italian cuisine. Once again, we showcase Roberto's concept of “pura cucina italiana” – authentic Italian cuisine, as we have built a comprehensive menu that pays tribute to classic pasta and risotto, as well as to dishes specific to different regions of Italy,” said Chef Yevgen Denysenko, emphasizing the Italian specificity of the restaurant, which will also be reflected in the culinary options available on the terrace.

For a light meal, guests at Roberto's can enjoy a variety of entrees and salads, such as red shrimp salad with fennel and citrus, while meat lovers have various options to choose, from fish to steaks, each dish transformed into a true gastronomic delight with special dressings and garnishes.

Pasta, emblematic of Italian cuisine, is featured on the menu in various forms and combinations. Guests can savour classic spaghetti carbonara, linguine with octopus ragu, or region-specific dishes like orecchiette from Puglia, all paired with wines from the same regions for a complete culinary experience. Newly introduced to the menu are two types of risotto, the chef's signature: one with asparagus puree and the other, a black risotto with seafood. To complete the meal, guests can indulge in sweet specialties crafted by Pastry Chef Mihaela (Mimi) Dima.

Guests will receive personalized gastronomic suggestions and recommendations, and they will have the opportunity to enjoy dishes designed for sharing, perfect for two or more people.

Throughout the summer, the restaurant will not only offer à la carte service but also host monthly themed brunches, where guests can dine alfresco on the terrace. Additionally, a new weekly themed night concept with live music and DJ sets will be launched, ensuring the perfect summer evening entertainment.

We look forward to welcoming you to Roberto's terrace to discover our new summer menu and to spend pleasant moments in a special setting!

For more information about Roberto's or to reserve a table, do not hesitate to contact us by phone +40 0731 305 777 or by email buhap.info@ihg.com.

About Roberto's Bucharest

Roberto's restaurant in Bucharest is the main dining venue of the InterContinental Athénée Palace hotel, a perfect meeting place for elegant meals and exclusive events. With a capacity of 108 seats, Roberto’s offers intimate spaces around the fireplace and a private dining room for up to 14 people. Guests of Roberto's Restaurant can enjoy a traditional Italian menu crafted from the finest ingredients, ensuring an unforgettable experience.

About InterContinental Athénée Palace Bucharest

InterContinental Athénée Palace stands as one of the most sophisticated and prestigious hotels in Bucharest. Built in 1914, the hotel is a true historical landmark nestled in the heart of the city, overlooking Revolution Square. Offering 283 rooms and suites crafted to the highest standards, the hotel ensures luxurious comfort for its guests. The hotel boasts 13 fully equipped conference rooms, providing top-notch meeting services for business travellers, and rejuvenating amenities in the Health and Fitness Club for those inclined towards wellness.

About InterContinental® Hotels & Resorts

The InterContinental® Hotels & Resorts brand makes travel alluring, with insights from 75 years of experience. Each of our properties provides a gateway to the glamour of the InterContinental Life. As a brand, we aim to embody global sophistication through our superior, understated service and exceptional amenities. What makes us truly different is the genuine interest we show our guests through personalised and attentive services. We offer our most valued guests signature VIP services through a dedicated InterContinental® Ambassador programme and an exclusive Club InterContinental® experience. We connect our well-travelled guests to what’s special about a destination, so they enjoy authentic local experiences that will enrich their lives.

About ANA Hotels

"InterContinental Athénée Palace Bucharest" hotel is part of the largest Romanian private hotel group, "ANA Hotels". The company also owns and operates the "Crowne Plaza Bucharest" hotel, three hotels in Poiana Brașov - "Sport", "Bradul" and "Poiana" Ana Hotels, and "Ana Hotels Europa", which includes the "ANA Aslan Health Spa" in Eforie Nord, as well as the operator of the ski facilities in Poiana Brașov - ANA Teleferic, which recently added to its portfolio the Panoramic Restaurant on Tâmpa Mountain in Brașov.

