Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Fri, 01/31/2020 - 08:19
Business
Major Romanian insolvency house teams up with investment funds
31 January 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s largest insolvency specialist CITR, distressed asset investment fund ROCA and tech startup investment fund ROCA X, all of them having common founding members, will team up under same umbrella named Impetum Group to capitalise on synergies, announced Andrei Cionca, one of the founders of the three entities, who will be the CEO of Impetum.

“Impetum Group is the sum of everything we have created and developed so far. It is bringing together and synergizing under the same umbrella all the initiatives that we have developed in parallel over the last 20 years, in order to maximize the value of any business, regardless of the stage of development. A solid economy needs healthy businesses, capital, adaptation to global trends in technology and brave and well-trained entrepreneurs and managers. By bringing together the CITR, ROCA and ROCA X brands and generating synergies, Impetum Group will impact more than the sum of companies and so we will be able to really contribute to strengthening the Romanian economy,” said Andrei Cionca.

Impetum Group aims to become a resource hub, which maximizes business value by bringing together business knowledge specific to each of the three stages of a company's life (startup, growth crisis, distress), capital, synergies and crossovers between complementary businesses, and a community of managers and entrepreneurs eager to participate actively in strengthening the entrepreneurial culture in Romania. The group will also launch a foundation that will carry out educational programs for managers and entrepreneurs.

Impetum Group currently has a capital of EUR 40 million through its companies, a value that it aims to triple in the next 5 years.

ROCA X is an investment fund for start-up businesses in the technology area. Its business portfolio includes Milluu, MedicAI, PatchAI and yeParking.

ROCA is a private equity solution for businesses in difficulty. It has completed eight transactions (takeovers), out of the 150 companies analyzed.

CITR is the main player in the local insolvency market.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Read next
Comments
Normal

For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey. 
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!  

Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Fri, 01/31/2020 - 08:19
Business
Major Romanian insolvency house teams up with investment funds
31 January 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s largest insolvency specialist CITR, distressed asset investment fund ROCA and tech startup investment fund ROCA X, all of them having common founding members, will team up under same umbrella named Impetum Group to capitalise on synergies, announced Andrei Cionca, one of the founders of the three entities, who will be the CEO of Impetum.

“Impetum Group is the sum of everything we have created and developed so far. It is bringing together and synergizing under the same umbrella all the initiatives that we have developed in parallel over the last 20 years, in order to maximize the value of any business, regardless of the stage of development. A solid economy needs healthy businesses, capital, adaptation to global trends in technology and brave and well-trained entrepreneurs and managers. By bringing together the CITR, ROCA and ROCA X brands and generating synergies, Impetum Group will impact more than the sum of companies and so we will be able to really contribute to strengthening the Romanian economy,” said Andrei Cionca.

Impetum Group aims to become a resource hub, which maximizes business value by bringing together business knowledge specific to each of the three stages of a company's life (startup, growth crisis, distress), capital, synergies and crossovers between complementary businesses, and a community of managers and entrepreneurs eager to participate actively in strengthening the entrepreneurial culture in Romania. The group will also launch a foundation that will carry out educational programs for managers and entrepreneurs.

Impetum Group currently has a capital of EUR 40 million through its companies, a value that it aims to triple in the next 5 years.

ROCA X is an investment fund for start-up businesses in the technology area. Its business portfolio includes Milluu, MedicAI, PatchAI and yeParking.

ROCA is a private equity solution for businesses in difficulty. It has completed eight transactions (takeovers), out of the 150 companies analyzed.

CITR is the main player in the local insolvency market.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Read next
Comments
Normal

For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey. 
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!  

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

30 January 2020
Social
Brexit: As Britain leaves the EU, over 430,000 Romanians want to remain in the UK
30 January 2020
Social
Residents in Romanian village rise against Sri Lankan workers at local bread factory
30 January 2020
Business
Romanian telecom operator successfully raises EUR 850 mln in bond issue
27 January 2020
Social
Update: Ex-director of Prince of Wales Foundation Romania: Sighisoara is suffocated by corruption
15 January 2020
Politics
Influential Romanian journalist joins USR-PLUS alliance to coordinate elections campaign
13 January 2020
Business
(P) POP & PARTNERS leverages Mindspace’s creative, boutique workplace experience - Case Study
10 January 2020
Politics
Romania's president and PM agree on early elections
10 January 2020
Entertainment
Box office revenues stagnate in Romania. Top-grossing movies in 2019

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40