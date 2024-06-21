Romania’s 2024 Innovators for Children accelerator opens registrations for startups, entrepreneurs

Innovators for Children, the acceleration program dedicated to developing and implementing tech solutions that improve the lives of children and youth, opened registrations for its sixth edition. The accelerator is looking for startups, initiatives, and social entrepreneurs from Romania that use technology to develop solutions for the education, health, and well-being of children and adolescents aged 0-18.

Projects can be in different stages of development, from ideas and prototypes to solutions already available on the market, for a maximum of 1 year. Scalable technological solutions are particularly sought after. Registrations can be made on the accelerator's website until August 19.

Participants will undergo a two-month acceleration process to develop, implement, and scale their solutions. Finalists will have the chance to access grant funding and benefit from a media promotion campaign.

Following the selection process, 10 to 15 innovative projects will be selected by a jury to join the program scheduled to run from September 24 to November 29. During this period, the participating startups will undergo an accelerated learning and growth process, focusing on building and validating a business model while benefiting from training sessions, mentoring, consulting, and feedback meetings with mentors and experts.

The program workshops cover business validation methods, child safeguarding, impact measurement, financial management, pricing, and pitching.

The program will end with the public Pitch Day in December, during which the participants will present their solutions and evolution. The winner will receive EUR 5,000 and benefit from a media promotion campaign.

The first edition of Innovators for Children took place in 2019. In the five editions organized so far, 16 projects designated as winners were supported through the resources of the program and received a total funding of EUR 256,000. In total, 55 startups went through the accelerator, benefiting from 230+ hours of mentoring and training.

Rutinel, the interactive routine calendar that turns children's daily activities into a fun game, was named the Innovators for Children 2023 program winner.

Innovators for Children 2024 is organized by Impact Hub Bucharest together with its strategic partner BRD Groupe Société Générale.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the organizers)