Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by andreich on Fri, 12/03/2021 - 08:19
Business

Industrial prices in Romania up 6.3% in October, driven by 20% more expensive energy

03 December 2021
Industrial production prices, or the factory gate prices, increased by 6.3% in October alone - double the 3.2% advance in September - driven by the energy price that surged by over 20% in the month, data released by the statistics office INS revealed.

Over the past 12 months, the industrial prices rose by 26.8% YoY on average, while the energy price advanced by nearly 75%.

The shock originating in the energy production sector is visibly propagating across the processing sector toward the consumer prices, with the consumer goods only partly touched so far.

The factory gate production prices of the non-durable consumer goods thus increased by only 6.3% YoY, those of durable goods by 11.2% YoY and the capital goods were 24.1% more expensive YoY. 

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

