Industrial inflation eases marginally in Romania to 47% in April

The prices of total industrial production (domestic and foreign market), also known as “factory-gate” inflation, increased by 47.1% in April 2022, compared to the same month last year, according to the statistics office INS.

The industrial price inflation thus moderated from 51.7% in March.

The prices of the goods stranded on the local market rose faster than the average, by 60%, because of the largest share of the energy in the structure of the basket.

The prices of the energy goods surged by 2.3 times YoY. In contrast, the goods traded o the foreign market rose by only 24% YoY as of April.

