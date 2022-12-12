Social

 

 

Indonesian embassy at IWA Christmas bazaar: Romanians and foreign citizens are quite open in accepting our cultures

12 December 2022
Over 60 participating countries from Romania’s international community and some 600 volunteers gathered at the National Library in Bucharest for the International Women Association (IWA)’s Christmas charitable bazaar event on December 11 – after two years of hybrid activities.

Endless culinary and traditional presentations were the highlight of Sunday, which was the 30th edition of its kind. Indonesia, Malaysia, China, Japan, Portugal, Greece, Tunisia, Morocco, Bulgaria, and many more countries presented their cultures by any means possible for a ticket price of RON 10.

For Indonesia, a table full of traditional culinary, instruments, and ornaments took the center stage. Foods like peanut crackers, “Padang” rice with tofu, Chinese-inspired “kwetiau” fried flat noodles with seafood, vegetable fritters, chicken croquettes, Balinese shredded chicken, “nastar” pineapple tart, and more welcome visitors that flocked the building since 10:00 in the morning.

Speaking to Romania-insider.com, Ahmad Masbukhin, the diplomatic representative from the Indonesian embassy in Bucharest, said the organizers gave one day in advance to set up the booth, but the preparation took way longer two weeks ago by the Indonesian society in Romania (Masyindo).

“Various coordination meetings, especially with the organizers, namely the International Women's Association of Bucharest (IWA) have been held previously, but meetings between Masyindo and the Indonesian embassy in Bucharest have also been carried out intensively as preparation. Various Indonesian cloth decorations, as well as angklung musical instruments, were prepared one day before the event was held,” he says.

“This activity is very effective as a means of promoting Indonesia's cultural and culinary wealth. The high enthusiasm of visitors to enjoy various Indonesian culinary delights is a barometer that Romanian and other foreign citizens are quite open in accepting various Indonesian cultures.”

rafly@romania-insider.com

(Photo: Romania Insider)

