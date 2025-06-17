The independent bookstore “La Două Bufnițe” (The Two Owls) in Timișoara, in western Romania, is set to cease activities at the end of June after 8 years, according to an announcement made by the two founders.

First opened in 2016 by Oana Doboși and Raluca Selejan, the bookstore was an important landmark in the city and in Romania’s literary scene. The founders claim that, over the years, more than 90% of the bookstore’s revenue came from book sales; however, this model is no longer effective.

“We always believed that a bookstore meant more than a commercial purpose; it also had a formative one. Now that we have reached the point where it is no longer possible for our bookstore to survive from book sales, we have decided to close it.”

The founders say the bookstore was always based on two things: their 25-year friendship and their love of books. To mark the closure, the bookstore in Timișoara will host a farewell party on June 28. In the two remaining weeks, readers are invited to visit the bookstore and take a memento, as the founders have put their collection of owl figurines up for sale.

The decision to close the bookstore has generated reactions in the cultural sphere regarding the lack of support structures for independent bookstores in Romania. Among those who spoke out are journalist Matei Marin and writer Radu Vancu.

“For me, The Two Owls remain one of the few essential images of the Romania I hope for,” the latter says. Writer Radu Paraschivescu also commented, saying that “the Owls had become a landmark and a guarantee.” Additionally, writer Ana Maria Sandu described the bookstore as “small, ideal, and unreal.” She sees its closure as “a sad symbol of returning to reality,” following Timișoara’s status as European Capital of Culture in 2023.

(Photo source: La Doua Bufnite on Facebook)