Irina Marica
Senior Editor

 

Real Estate

Immofinanz enters coworking space market in Romania with mycowork brand

25 March 2022
Property investor Immofinanz entered the coworking space market in Romania with the mycowork brand, a component of the myhive flexible offices.

The first mycowork space was opened in the myhive S-Park building in Bucharest and covers 465 sqm.

The mycowork spaces can be rented for at least one month and offer users access to a wide range of facilities, such as flexible individual workspaces, kitchen and lounge areas for relaxation and socializing, as well as focus rooms or conference rooms. The mydesk version offers tenants the option to opt for a single office while myroom addresses teams. Meanwhile, myflex is designed as an integrated coworking area.

Internationally, the myhive flexible office concept was implemented in 2020 in Vienna and subsequently expanded to other European cities, such as Warsaw and Budapest.

In Romania, Immofinanz plans to expand the myhive flexible offices to other buildings in its portfolio. At the same time, it will implement the myoffice component dedicated to companies with at least 20 employees.

Immofinanz has been an investor on the Romanian market for over 18 years. Its properties in Romania have a book value of EUR 777.7 million and represent 15.4% of the company's total portfolio.

(Photo source: the company)

07 December 2021
Co-living, co-working & specialty coffee: Two young Frenchmen's business in Bucharest
07 December 2021
Co-living, co-working & specialty coffee: Two young Frenchmen's business in Bucharest
