Submitted by iuliane on Fri, 04/01/2022 - 08:27
Business

Romania's ILO unemployment rate stays steady at 5.7% in February

01 April 2022
The seasonally-adjusted ILO unemployment rate in February 2022 was the same as in the previous month (5.7%) and 0.2pp lower compared to February 2021, according to data released by the statistics office INS.

In absolute terms, the rate was 5.9%, down from 6.2% in February 2021.

Romania's unemployment rate remains close to the highest levels seen during the pandemic year 2020 - which is, however, not particularly high - just over one percentage point (two percentage points during the lockdown period and immediately after) above the pre-pandemic levels.

For the young-aged population (15-24), the ratio of people seeking employment increased to 23.4% in the last quarter of 2021 (gross data, latest available data) from 21.6% one year earlier.

ILO unemployment among Romanian youth has not increased significantly during the crisis.

The number of Romanians actively seeking employment dropped by 3.9% in February 2022 compared to February 2021 to 482,891. Of them, 118,459 - nearly one quarter - were aged 15-24. 

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

