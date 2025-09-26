Business

German premium furniture retailer Westwing enters Romania

26 September 2025

The German premium home décor and furniture retailer Westwing, the European leader in the “Beautiful Living e-commerce” segment, has entered Romania, its 22nd European market.

The expansion into the Romanian market represents a new important milestone within the company’s plan to become “the superbrand in design” on the continent, according to the press release.

“With the launch in Romania, Westwing continues its expansion journey, reinforcing its ambition to become the Superbrand in Design. This strategic move not only broadens Westwing’s geographical presence but also deepens its connection with Romanian Design Lovers,” the company said.

Headquartered in Munich, Westwing is an e-commerce platform dedicated to home products and an elegant lifestyle. It offers a wide range of items, from textiles and furniture to kitchen accessories, lighting, decorations, and rugs, both under its own brand, Westwing Collection, and through partnerships with over 3,000 third-party brands.

The company was founded in 2011 by Delia Lachance, formerly an editor at Elle and Elle Decoration magazines, together with four other German entrepreneurs, and has strongly expanded in the past year.

In addition to online stores, the retailer also owns a network of 9 physical stores in Germany, France, and Denmark. 

Westwing achieved revenues of EUR 444 million in 2024, up 4% compared to the previous year. At the same time, the gross merchandise value sold on the group’s platforms increased by 12.7%, to EUR 497 million.

The company was listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in 2018, and at this moment has a capitalization of approximately EUR 246 million.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: westwing.com)

