Electric Castle: Iggy Pop, Chemical Brothers to perform at 2023 festival

Iggy Pop, The Chemical Brothers, George Ezra and The Hu are among the artists who will perform at next year’s edition of Electric Castle, the organizers told radio station RockFM.

The festival, held at Banffy Castle in Bonţida, near Cluj, is scheduled to take place between July 19 and July 23.

‘Godfather of punk’ Iggy Pop will perform in Romania for the first time. His music combines punk, garage rock, hard rock, new wave, jazz, art rock and blues influences. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2010. He has released 18 solo albums and five materials with The Stooges.

George Ezra, who plans to turn to producing after delivering the 2023 concerts, will also perform in the country for the first time.

The lineup announced so far also includes Sigur Rós, Pendulum, Peggy Gou, Nothing but Thieves, Tash Sultana, and Nova Twins.

Tickets for the event are on sale at discounted prices until December 20.

(Photo: Fabio Diena | Dreamstime.com)

simona@romania-insider.com