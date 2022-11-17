Organizers of the famous Untold Festival in Cluj-Napoca said the second phase of ticket sales for its 2023 edition will be held on Monday, November 21, for registered fans.

Thousands have already signed up for the tickets to Untold’s magical realm on its official website here during its first phase of ticket sales.

Partygoers who register for the early phases are eligible for special prices, starting from EUR 129 for General Access Basic, EUR 149 for General Access Risk-Free, and EUR 350 for VIP tickets – all excluding taxes.

Untold Festival is coming back to the heart of Transylvania between August 3 and 6, 2023, bringing some of the best, most legendary electro and performing artists in the world to Cluj Arena. Organizers said it would be the biggest edition yet.

In the previous edition (2022), a record attendance of roughly 360,000 spectators during the entire 4 days of festival was registered, bringing an average of 90,000 attendees each night.

The organizers, who also bring the party to the seaside of Constanta through Neversea Festival, are yet to announce the line-up for next year’s edition, but it seems like the good tradition is going to keep rolling for many years to come.

(Photo source: Untold/Facebook)