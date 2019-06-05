Study reveals the main qualities of the “ideal man” according to the Romanian men

Men in Romania believe that they have to meet many conditions to be “ideal men” but, basically, no matter their role in the society, they think they need to be strong, courageous and intelligent, according to a survey by Ipsos, which tried to find out how the Romanian men describe the “ideal man.”

The study was carried out at the end of 2018 on a representative sample of 500 men aged 25-45 who live in urban areas.

The ideal man must have a strong character (31% of respondents gave this answer), be the head of the family (30% of respondents), be intelligent (29%), be brave (27%), and be independent financially (26%), according to the Ipsos study. Given the Romanian men’s concern to be financially independent, 27% of respondents said they work more than 8 hours a day. Those with higher education and higher personal income make overtime to a greater extent (34%) than people with average education (25%).

But there’s more. In addition to power, intelligence and financial independence, another aspect that men find important is 'the sense of humor,’ 27% of respondents mentioning this quality.

However, the qualities men must have vary according to their age and lifestyle. Thus, younger men aged 25-34 believe that, in addition to being strong and courageous, they must be charismatic, have emotional intelligence – know how to express their feelings, as well as a healthy lifestyle and a successful career. They are therefore more concerned with individualistic aspects that help them have a successful image in society in order to be more attractive and appreciated. This is natural, since almost half of them (45%) are unmarried and have no children, the study showed.

On the other hand, more mature men, over 35, assume a greater role as the 'head of the family'. Most of them are fathers and husbands, with 89% of respondents in this age category being married.

