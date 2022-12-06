Central Romania: New ice hotel at Bâlea Lac under construction

The Bâlea Lac ice hotel, made entirely out of snow and ice, will be built for the sixteenth time this December, as the snow cover is consistent enough and the temperatures low during the day. Construction should be completed on Christmas Eve.

“Because winter is true at Bâlea Lac, the snow cover is generous and in the last few nights the temperatures have dropped well below zero degrees Celsius, the managers of the tourist marketing project ‘Hotel of Ice Bâlea Lac’ decided that it is the right time to the start the construction of the sixteenth Ice Hotel. On the night between Monday and Tuesday (November 28-29), the team mobilized in an exemplary manner and fixed the first formwork, successfully erecting the first walls of the Ice Hotel 2022-2023,” said the organizers cited by News.ro.

Construction is set to continue during the following days, as the ground is readied for the extraction of the first ice “bricks” from the Bâlea lake ice cap. Progress depends on the weather conditions, but it will not be long before workers will set up the interior of the hotel, decorating each of the rooms with its specific furniture and electric equipment.

“If there are no unforeseen situations, the new Ice Hotel at Bâlea Lac will have its first guests on Christmas Eve. The theme of this year is ‘Europe’ and visitors will be able to admire the London, Berlin, Paris, and Amsterdam rooms, among others, which will be decorated with various elements of ice symbolizing each capital,” the organizers added.

The hotel will also have a restaurant and a bar, where dishes and drinks will be served in glasses or plates made out of ice. The organizers say that most of the tourists who have already booked their stay are from England.

(Photo: A 2018 version of the hotel by Rechitan Sorin | Dreamstime.com)