Museums in Iaşi offer tickets in exchange for recyclable items

02 June 2022
Several museums in Iaşi offer the public the option to exchange recyclable items for tickets on June 5, when the World Environment Day is celebrated, Agerpres reported.

The institutions are the Vasile Pogor Museum, Casa Dosoftei, and the House of Museums. All three venues belong to the National Literature Museum of Iaşi.

The tickets can be picked up at the museums’ ticket offices by those who bring five recyclable items: PETs, aluminum cans, and glass packaging. 

To see the museums that are part of the House of Museums a visitor needs to bring in 15 recyclable items. 

The house hosting the Vasile Pogor Museum belonged to Vasile Pogor, one of the founders of the cultural society Junimea. It served as headquarters for the society, which helped establish some of the most important names of Romania’s 19th-century culture.

Casa Dosoftei (pictured), which hosts an exhibition of old Romanian books, was the headquarters of the second printing house in Iași, in the 17th century.

Opened last year, the House of Museums hosts the Museum of Iași Pogrom, the Museum of the Jewish Theatre in Romania, the Museum of Poetry, and the Museum of Childhood under Communism.

(Photo: Wiktor Wojtas | Dreamstime.com)

