Biggest airport in Eastern Romania sees record traffic in June

The international airport in Iasi, the biggest city in Romania’s Moldova region, registered a traffic record of about 172,500 people transiting it in June. The previous traffic record was seen in May. The traffic increase was mainly determined by the start of the holiday season.

“The positive trend in terms of passengers continues with the coming of the holiday season, setting a new traffic record of 172,500 passengers in June. In the first half of the year, 700,000 passengers took off and landed in Iasi, which makes us believe that, at the end of the year, we may exceed the 1.3 million passengers recorded in 2019,” said Romeo Vatră, director of Iasi Airport.

He announced that, starting July 28, Austrian Airlines will introduce another Iasi-Vienna flight, which will take off at 5:25, three times a week. Daily flights from Iasi to Vienna are also available at 16:05.

Besides Austrian Airlines, the top carriers operating from the Iasi Airport are Tarom, Blue Air and Wizz Air. Their routes include destinations in Western Europe, such as London, Paris, Berlin, Madrid, Rome, Barcelona, Bruxelles, Eindhoven, holiday destinations in Greece and Turkey, and domestic flights to Bucharest.

In May 2022, the Iasi County Council signed a contract with the Austrian construction company Strabag for developing a new terminal at the Iasi Airport (Terminal 4). The value of this project is RON 447 mln (EUR 90 mln), VAT included, with most of the financing coming from EU funds.

iulia@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / Liviu Chirica)