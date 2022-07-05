Social

Biggest airport in Eastern Romania sees record traffic in June

05 July 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The international airport in Iasi, the biggest city in Romania’s Moldova region, registered a traffic record of about 172,500 people transiting it in June. The previous traffic record was seen in May. The traffic increase was mainly determined by the start of the holiday season. 

“The positive trend in terms of passengers continues with the coming of the holiday season, setting a new traffic record of 172,500 passengers in June. In the first half of the year, 700,000 passengers took off and landed in Iasi, which makes us believe that, at the end of the year, we may exceed the 1.3 million passengers recorded in 2019,” said Romeo Vatră, director of Iasi Airport.

He announced that, starting July 28, Austrian Airlines will introduce another Iasi-Vienna flight, which will take off at 5:25, three times a week. Daily flights from Iasi to Vienna are also available at 16:05.

Besides Austrian Airlines, the top carriers operating from the Iasi Airport are Tarom, Blue Air and Wizz Air. Their routes include destinations in Western Europe, such as London, Paris, Berlin, Madrid, Rome, Barcelona, Bruxelles, Eindhoven, holiday destinations in Greece and Turkey, and domestic flights to Bucharest.

In May 2022, the Iasi County Council signed a contract with the Austrian construction company Strabag for developing a new terminal at the Iasi Airport (Terminal 4). The value of this project is RON 447 mln (EUR 90 mln), VAT included, with most of the financing coming from EU funds.

iulia@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / Liviu Chirica)

Read next
Normal
Social

Biggest airport in Eastern Romania sees record traffic in June

05 July 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The international airport in Iasi, the biggest city in Romania’s Moldova region, registered a traffic record of about 172,500 people transiting it in June. The previous traffic record was seen in May. The traffic increase was mainly determined by the start of the holiday season. 

“The positive trend in terms of passengers continues with the coming of the holiday season, setting a new traffic record of 172,500 passengers in June. In the first half of the year, 700,000 passengers took off and landed in Iasi, which makes us believe that, at the end of the year, we may exceed the 1.3 million passengers recorded in 2019,” said Romeo Vatră, director of Iasi Airport.

He announced that, starting July 28, Austrian Airlines will introduce another Iasi-Vienna flight, which will take off at 5:25, three times a week. Daily flights from Iasi to Vienna are also available at 16:05.

Besides Austrian Airlines, the top carriers operating from the Iasi Airport are Tarom, Blue Air and Wizz Air. Their routes include destinations in Western Europe, such as London, Paris, Berlin, Madrid, Rome, Barcelona, Bruxelles, Eindhoven, holiday destinations in Greece and Turkey, and domestic flights to Bucharest.

In May 2022, the Iasi County Council signed a contract with the Austrian construction company Strabag for developing a new terminal at the Iasi Airport (Terminal 4). The value of this project is RON 447 mln (EUR 90 mln), VAT included, with most of the financing coming from EU funds.

iulia@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / Liviu Chirica)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

30 June 2022
Social
Over 90% of public hospitals in Romania do not have abortion procedures, journalist says
30 June 2022
Business
Romanian pension fund manager hit by scandal as police starts fraud investigation
28 June 2022
Environment
Romania starts issuing green registration plates for zero-emission cars
22 June 2022
Sports
Romanian swimmer David Popovici wins second gold medal at World Championships
21 June 2022
Sports
English-Romanian rower team wants to break the world record for crossing the Black Sea
20 June 2022
Sports
A new star is born: David Popovici becomes first Romanian male swimmer to win world championship
20 June 2022
Profiles & Interviews
The track to success: How Romanian David Popovici became the new star in world swimming
20 June 2022
Social
Airline staff shortages cause huge delays at Bucharest’s Henri Coanda Airport