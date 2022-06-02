Three times more passengers on Romanian airports in Q1 compared to last year

Romania’s airports reported a total number of three million passengers in the first three months of this year (Q1), over three times more than in the same period in 2021, according to the Romanian Civil Aviation Authority (AACR) data quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

After a fragile and incomplete recovery from the mobility restrictions imposed under the pandemic, the air transportation industry faces tough conditions generated by the rising fuel prices and dwindling purchasing power of households.

Even after the tripling seen over the past year, the air traffic in Romania in Q1 lags behind the 4.6 million passengers served in Q1, 2019, before the pandemic hit this industry hard.

The growth rate of the local market is in line with the European trend.

The lifting of travel restrictions has been the main driver behind the significant increase in demand.

The airports with the most passengers in Romania in Q1 were Henri Coandă International Airport, followed by Cluj-Napoca Avram Iancu International Airport, Timişoara Traian Vuia International Airport, Maramureş International Airport and Ştefan Cel Mare International Airport in Suceava, according to the centralized data at AACR level.

