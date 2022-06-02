Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

Business

Three times more passengers on Romanian airports in Q1 compared to last year

02 June 2022
Romania’s airports reported a total number of three million passengers in the first three months of this year (Q1), over three times more than in the same period in 2021, according to the Romanian Civil Aviation Authority (AACR) data quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

After a fragile and incomplete recovery from the mobility restrictions imposed under the pandemic, the air transportation industry faces tough conditions generated by the rising fuel prices and dwindling purchasing power of households.

Even after the tripling seen over the past year, the air traffic in Romania in Q1 lags behind the 4.6 million passengers served in Q1, 2019, before the pandemic hit this industry hard.

The growth rate of the local market is in line with the European trend.

The lifting of travel restrictions has been the main driver behind the significant increase in demand.

The airports with the most passengers in Romania in Q1 were Henri Coandă International Airport, followed by Cluj-Napoca Avram Iancu International Airport, Timişoara Traian Vuia International Airport, Maramureş International Airport and Ştefan Cel Mare International Airport in Suceava, according to the centralized data at AACR level.

