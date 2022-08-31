Business

Romania’s Hunedoara to add hybrid buses to its public transport fleet

31 August 2022
The Romanian city of Hunedoara, in the Transylvania region, will add hybrid buses to its public transport fleet. The City Hall announced that the contract for the supply of 20 such buses was signed on Tuesday, August 30.

The contract’s total value amounts to about EUR 13.4 million. In addition to hybrid buses, it also includes the supply of equipment and facilities such as charging stations, ticket vending machines, LED information panels in bus stations, e-ticketing systems, mobile passenger information applications, and video monitoring systems.

Following the public auction, the contract was awarded to the Polish company Solaris Bus & Coach.

The buses purchased by Hunedoara City Hall are 12 m long, 2.5 m wide and 3.1 m high and have a maximum capacity of 100 passengers (of which 30 seats). They will be customized in the colors of the city (white - blue).

“The purchase was made possible thanks to the projects with non-refundable European funding drawn up by the Hunedoara City Hall for the modernization of transport through investments in environmentally friendly public transport, projects with a total value of approximately EUR 30 million,” the City Hall said.

According to Hunedoara mayor Dan Bobouțanu, the contractual term of delivery is 15 months.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Primaria Hunedoara; Solarisbus.com)

