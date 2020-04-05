Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Mon, 05/04/2020 - 14:34
Business
Romanian deep tech startup attracts EUR 330,000 for innovative technology
04 May 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian deep tech startup Humans announced that it attracted EUR 330,000 to develop an innovative technology capable of generating synthetic (AI-created) media.

The largest investors in the company are Early Game Ventures, a venture capital fund that invests in Romanian startups in emerging industries, and ROCA X, part of Impetum Group.

The technology developed by Humans is based on the latest artificial intelligence (AI) developments. It consists of manipulating a person's voice, image, and gestures to generate synthetic representations of his identity, also known as digital DNA, synthetic or algorithmically generated media. The technology will allow, for example, the narration of books (audio-books) by a favorite actor, the editing of advertisements without the need for the physical presence of the stars, or personalization of audio-video productions in any language.

Humans said that its platform would generate, through its own technology, synthetic representations with the consent of the holders of the data, which it will distribute through a B2B model to various industries - from production and media sourcing, advertising and security, to courses and live video conferencing.

"We have an ambitious vision - that, through our platform, people can create everything they can imagine. Thus, by generating content by algorithms, we can make our ideas come true without being constrained by budget, time, space or skills. Even in the current context of social distancing, technology can demonstrate its practical utility, as it allows the generation of artificial audio-video content without a physical presence," said Sabin Dima, CEO Humans.

Humans aims to launch the platform at the end of 2020. To speed up the development of the new technology, the startup is looking for specialists to join its team, including a deep tech researcher and a 3D modeling software engineer.

[email protected]

 (Photo source: the company)

Read next
Normal
Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Mon, 05/04/2020 - 14:34
Business
Romanian deep tech startup attracts EUR 330,000 for innovative technology
04 May 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian deep tech startup Humans announced that it attracted EUR 330,000 to develop an innovative technology capable of generating synthetic (AI-created) media.

The largest investors in the company are Early Game Ventures, a venture capital fund that invests in Romanian startups in emerging industries, and ROCA X, part of Impetum Group.

The technology developed by Humans is based on the latest artificial intelligence (AI) developments. It consists of manipulating a person's voice, image, and gestures to generate synthetic representations of his identity, also known as digital DNA, synthetic or algorithmically generated media. The technology will allow, for example, the narration of books (audio-books) by a favorite actor, the editing of advertisements without the need for the physical presence of the stars, or personalization of audio-video productions in any language.

Humans said that its platform would generate, through its own technology, synthetic representations with the consent of the holders of the data, which it will distribute through a B2B model to various industries - from production and media sourcing, advertising and security, to courses and live video conferencing.

"We have an ambitious vision - that, through our platform, people can create everything they can imagine. Thus, by generating content by algorithms, we can make our ideas come true without being constrained by budget, time, space or skills. Even in the current context of social distancing, technology can demonstrate its practical utility, as it allows the generation of artificial audio-video content without a physical presence," said Sabin Dima, CEO Humans.

Humans aims to launch the platform at the end of 2020. To speed up the development of the new technology, the startup is looking for specialists to join its team, including a deep tech researcher and a 3D modeling software engineer.

[email protected]

 (Photo source: the company)

Read next
Normal

 

Since you are here…we ask for your support!

We’re now launching a community membership model and asking our readers to give back and support us. By becoming a Romania Insider community member, you can now back us in our mission to inform the world correctly from and about Romania. We continue to serve: our core content stays free for everyone.

But we invite our loyal readers to join our Romania Insider community! No matter which of our community membership plans you choose - as a Romania Insider yourself, you are supporting real journalism and an independent local media company. You are helping us expand our team and bring even more local, reliable reporting while keeping our journalistic principles. 

Objective and reliable. For a truthful overview of Romania.

Become a ROMANIA INSIDER! Go here to find out about our memberships.

 

1
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

04 May 2020
Social
Romanian businessman wants to get infected with COVID-19 to prove authorities wrong
04 May 2020
Social
COVID-19: Romania replaces state of emergency with state of alert
04 May 2020
Social
COVID-19: Romanian authorities prepare to start new school year online in September
04 May 2020
Business
Carmakers Dacia and Ford resume operations at their factories in Romania after COVID-19 halt
01 May 2020
Social
Emergency situations head: Romanians should get used to the idea of spending their holidays in the country
29 April 2020
Culture
Former Intercontinental Bucharest GM launches inspirational book based on his life
30 April 2020
Culture & History
Lockdown reading: Romanian books to try while staying at home
29 April 2020
Politics
Update: Romania's Senate rejects draft bill for Szeklerland autonomy passed without debate by Chamber of Deputies