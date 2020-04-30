Romanian robotic automation start-up gets EUR 0.5 mln VC financing

Neogen Capital, a venture capital fund launched by local investor Calin Fusu, has invested EUR 500,000 in Robotic Process Automation (RPA) technology developed by MissionCritical, a Romanian startup that creates software robots for faster process automation in companies.

The company has been valued at over EUR 5 million after this round of financing.

The investment will be allocated mainly for the development of the RPA platform and the expansion of the operational team.

"We are witnessing a dramatic change in the work process. Companies will survive by streamlining processes, adapting as they go, and working as efficiently and creatively as possible on all resources: human and digital. The barrier between digital and non-digital is getting thinner and thinner. To survive, you have to use technology," said Calin Fusu, CEO of Neogen.

With the technology created by MissionCritical, companies have the opportunity to "recruit" accessible digital workforce in the form of reusable software robots.

This AI-based technology can quickly perform various repetitive processes that can be standardized and automated, saving time for employees and allowing them to focus on more complex activities.

