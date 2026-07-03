Hubix, Nexo Group to develop EUR 28 million project in northern Bucharest

Hubix, a Romanian real estate investment and asset management company, announced it signed a partnership with Nexo Group for the development of Abito Pipera, a residential project located in Pipera, Economedia.ro reported.

The project, which has an estimated development value of EUR 28 million, will comprise 150 residential units and commercial spaces, 198 parking spaces, green areas, a children's playground, pedestrian promenades, a running track, and a dedicated cycling lane extending throughout the development.

Nexo Group will oversee the project's development, construction, and technical delivery. Hubix will participate as the investment partner, with responsibilities including capital structuring, financial governance, and ensuring disciplined project implementation.

Abito Pipera is Hubix's eighth major investment, following projects launched in several Romanian cities, including CitiUs in Cluj-Napoca, City of Mara Forum in Timișoara, The Lake Home in Sibiu, as well as retail parks in Târgu Mureș, Drobeta-Turnu Severin, and Răducăneni, in Iași county.

simona@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Abito Pipera Residence)