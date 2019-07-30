Huawei opens first Experience Store in Romania after EUR 1 mln investment

Chinese group Huawei, the second largest manufacturer of smartphones in the world, opened its first Experience Store in Romania on July 27, following an investment of about EUR 1 million, including the costs of planning, logistics, personnel and space rent.

The Huawei Experience Store is located in the Baneasa Shopping City mall in northern Bucharest and covers 93 sqm. Customers can find the entire Huawei product portfolio here, from smartphones and tablets to laptops and smartwatches, and will also be able to test the latest products immediately after their launch.

In addition to the Huawei Experience Store, the company also has in Bucharest the Huawei Service Center (located on Nicolae Balcescu Blvd.) and the Huawei Experience Shop (in AFI Cotroceni mall).

Huawei has more than 180,000 employees and operations in over 170 countries.

[email protected]

(Photo source: the company)