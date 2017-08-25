Recently published statistics showing how many households in Romania own mobile phones, TV sets and other appliances reveal more Romanian families buy such products.

A Romanian household owned in 2016 an average of two cell phones. Meanwhile, there were 150 color TV sets for every 100 households, according to data from the National Statistics Institute (INS), quoted by Agerpres.

In 2016, there were 175 cell phones for every 100 households, up from 165 in 2015. Landline phones have started to disappear, and their number dropped from 24.8 in 2015 to 23.3 per 100 households in 2016.

The number of color TV sets grew from 144 to 150.7, while black-and-white TV sets dropped from 1.4 to 1.3 per 100 households last year.

The number of bicycles also increased to reach 35.4 per 100 households in 2016. The number of cars is also on the rise, from 28.3 in 2015 to 30.5 for 100 households in 2016.

There were 49.9 computers for every 100 households. The number of refrigerators grew from 49.4 to 53.4 per 100 households, that of washing machines went up from 70.4 to 72.5, while that of vacuum cleaners, from 69.9 to 72.9 per 100 households in 2016.

