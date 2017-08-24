26 °C
Bucharest
Aug 24, 19:33

Only a third of Romanian households afford buying new clothes

by Ro Insider
Leave a comment

Less than a third (30.2%) of Romanian households could afford buying new clothes in 2016, according to data from the National Statistics Institute (INS), quoted by Agerpres. At the same time, only 18.1% afforded a one-week holiday outside of their home, last year, from their total net monthly earnings, according to the same source.

Some 6.4% of the households afforded to replace used or out of fashion furniture, 13% bought new appliances, and 11.7% went to theater performances or to the movies. Moreover, only 16.1% of local households could afford buying books, newspapers, or magazines from the net monthly revenue.

The INS data show that a third of Romanian households did not pay their home upkeep on time in 2016, and 14.5% did not pay the electricity bills on time. Furthermore, 6.4% could not pay the radio-TV subscription on time, and 6.2% were overdue on their phone bill.

In order to handle current expenses, 10.6% of households resorted to additional work, and 11.2% to financial help, granted without an obligation for repayment, by relatives or friends. Some 6.5% turned to loans from relatives, friends, or other people, and 7.3% to their own savings.

Overall, 69.6% of the households cannot handle their expenses from their total net monthly revenue. Revenue taxes, social contributions and other taxes took up 20.3% of the total expenses of a local household in 2016. They average a monthly RON 513 (EUR 112), according to the INS.

The revenue tax amounted to 39.7% of this sum in 2016, compared to 39.5% in 2015, while social contributions took up 58.4%, compared to 56.3% in 2015. In 2015, a household’s tax expenses stood at RON 446 (EUR 99).

Consumption was the main expense of the local households, at 71.7% of the total expenses. It averaged a monthly RON 1,810 (EUR 395) per household. Expenses with food and non-food products totaled to RON 1,612 (EUR 351) per month. The consumption of the household’s own resources stood at RON 198 (EUR 43).

Survey: 6 in 10 Romanians cannot afford a one-week holiday

[email protected]

Search on the web

You might also be interested in these stories

© 2016 City Compass Media and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved.
ri-logo

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? We'll send your first batch of news for the day directly to your inbox.

Subscribe to our mailing list