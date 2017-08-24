Only a third of Romanian households afford buying new clothes

Less than a third (30.2%) of Romanian households could afford buying new clothes in 2016, according to data from the National Statistics Institute (INS), quoted by Agerpres. At the same time, only 18.1% afforded a one-week holiday outside of their home, last year, from their total net monthly earnings, according to the same source.

Some 6.4% of the households afforded to replace used or out of fashion furniture, 13% bought new appliances, and 11.7% went to theater performances or to the movies. Moreover, only 16.1% of local households could afford buying books, newspapers, or magazines from the net monthly revenue.

The INS data show that a third of Romanian households did not pay their home upkeep on time in 2016, and 14.5% did not pay the electricity bills on time. Furthermore, 6.4% could not pay the radio-TV subscription on time, and 6.2% were overdue on their phone bill.

In order to handle current expenses, 10.6% of households resorted to additional work, and 11.2% to financial help, granted without an obligation for repayment, by relatives or friends. Some 6.5% turned to loans from relatives, friends, or other people, and 7.3% to their own savings.

Overall, 69.6% of the households cannot handle their expenses from their total net monthly revenue. Revenue taxes, social contributions and other taxes took up 20.3% of the total expenses of a local household in 2016. They average a monthly RON 513 (EUR 112), according to the INS.

The revenue tax amounted to 39.7% of this sum in 2016, compared to 39.5% in 2015, while social contributions took up 58.4%, compared to 56.3% in 2015. In 2015, a household’s tax expenses stood at RON 446 (EUR 99).

Consumption was the main expense of the local households, at 71.7% of the total expenses. It averaged a monthly RON 1,810 (EUR 395) per household. Expenses with food and non-food products totaled to RON 1,612 (EUR 351) per month. The consumption of the household’s own resources stood at RON 198 (EUR 43).

