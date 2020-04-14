Romania Insider
Business
Romanian entrepreneurs set up hospitality school
14 April 2020
Swiss educational group winsedswiss has launched online training courses for managers and employees in the hospitality industry in Romania, Economica.net reported.

The group's founders are Dussan Wilms, former CEO of Metro Cash & Carry Romania, and Romanian professor Ray F. Iunius of the Ecole hotelière de Lausanne, the most prestigious hospitality education institution in the world.

The professional and university diplomas obtained by the winsedswiss students will be offered under license under the aegis of Ecole hotelière de Lausanne (EHL), Business School Lausanne, and Luxury School of Paris.

The hospitality industry has been strongly affected by the coronavirus pandemic that has led to a sharp drop in incomes, and large numbers of employees stent into technical unemployment.

Professor Ray F. Iunius estimates that after this crisis, the number of jobs in the field will decrease. Those who work in hotels and restaurants will compete with workforce brought from abroad and Romanians from the diaspora returned to the country during the pandemic. In this situation, people with better training will have an advantage.

The winsedswiss educational group, which is headquartered in Switzerland and has branches in Romania and Serbia, will organize short and long-term courses in the field of hospitality and related services.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

[email protected]

