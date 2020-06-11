Romania’s hospitality industry asks for public support

The Association for Tourism (APT), which brings together organizations and experts in the Romanian hospitality industry, has sent a "desperate" message to authorities, claiming that the whole industry will go bankrupt and its 400,000 employees will lose their jobs unless the Government comes up with substantial subsidies.

The association warns that street protests are considered, as a last resort solution, given the industry's despair and the imminent collapse.

"The authorities had nine months to prepare, now they must deliver some solutions," APT urged, according to News.ro.

The crisis has severely hit the hospitality industry, which has received no particular support apart from those made available to all the other sectors, APT argued.

After the new wave of infections resulted in new restrictions and a gloomy outlook, the tour operators are now once again canceling the holidays booked by tourists, APT explained.

APT is an informal structure set up voluntarily in April this year to save and relaunch the tourism industry after the new coronavirus crisis.

(Photo source: Shutterstock)