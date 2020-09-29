Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Andrei Chirileasa 

 

Real Estate

German DIY chain pours EUR 28.5 mln in its seventh store in RO

29 September 2020
Hornbach, one of the main local retailers of construction and gardening materials, is expanding its network in Romania.

It will open its seventh local store, in Oradea, on September 30, following an investment of EUR 28.5 million.

"We are glad that, despite the economic context generated by the pandemic crisis, we will be able to inaugurate the seventh store in the Hornbach network in Romania. The total investment is EUR 28.5 mln, an amount that also includes the initial stock of goods. With this store opening, Hornbach's total investments in Romania amount to EUR 175.2 mln," said Mugurel-Horia Rusu, General Manager of Hornbach Romania.

In the next period, Hornbach plans to open new stores in Cluj-Napoca and Constanta, Mugurel-Horia Rusu also said.

Hornbach reached a turnover of RON 875 mln (EUR 182 mln) in Romania last year, up 13% compared to 2018. The company had 723 employees in 2019.

(Photo: Constantin Opris/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]

