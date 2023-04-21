DIY retailer Hornbach to open tenth store in Romania

German DIY and construction materials retailer Hornbach, with nine stores on the local market, is preparing to start works for the construction of its tenth unit in Romania, Ziarul Financiar reported.

Company representatives did not specify where exactly the next store will be located. But Horia Mugurel Rusu, the general manager of Hornbach Romania, said in the summer of 2021 that Hornbach has an investment budget of about EUR 80 mln for the following years in Romania to open three new stores in Constanta, Bucharest (Colentina) and Timisoara. In the meanwhile, a store was developed in Constanta.

The average investment in a Hornbach store is EUR 27 mln.

Hornbach Romania said that the sales in 2023 are "in line with the general context – meaning better figures than last year, but prudent growth".

(Photo source: Constantin Opris/Dreamstime.com)