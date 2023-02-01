IKEA looking for 250 employees for new Timisoara store

IKEA, the world's largest home furniture retailer, has launched a massive recruitment program, opening over 250 job positions within the upcoming store in Timisoara, western Romania.

The IKEA Timisoara store is the next step, after Bucharest, in the expansion plan drawn up by IKEA Romania and IKEA Southeast Europe. The Swedish company said it is making all efforts to ensure the necessary conditions for its opening, scheduled for the summer of this year.

The company has already hired approximately 50 people for the new store. Several roles are available in operational departments such as sales, logistics, customer relations, and restaurants.

"We are very excited about the prospect of welcoming new colleagues, who will have numerous opportunities within a global company," said Nicoletta Muscinelli, IKEA Timisoara Market Manager.

The company said its employees enjoy a comprehensive package of benefits, including private clinic medical insurance, life insurance, meal tickets, partial monthly transportation expense reimbursement, vacation vouchers, additional rest time off, additional compensation for weekend and night shifts, performance bonuses, and pension plans, depending on the length of service within the company.

IKEA invites applicants to check available positions on Ikea.ro, under the Working for IKEA section.

IKEA currently has two stores in Romania, both in Bucharest. The first one opened in Baneasa, in northern Bucharest, in 2007. The second one, in the city’s Theodor Pallady area, became operational in 2019.

(Photo source: IKEA Romania)