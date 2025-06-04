Romanian climber Horia Colibășanu sets off for Nanga Parbat, one of world’s most dangerous peaks

Horia Colibășanu, one of Romania's most famous high-altitude climbers, is set to embark on a new high-altitude expedition this summer, aiming to summit Nanga Parbat - one of the world's most dangerous peaks. Standing at 8,126 meters, it is the ninth-highest mountain on Earth and the second-highest in Pakistan.

The expedition marks a major milestone in Colibășanu's lifelong goal to climb all 14 of the world's peaks over 8,000 meters. So far, he has reached 10 of them, including some of the most technically demanding in both Pakistan and Nepal.

Horia Colibășanu's climb will begin on June 6, continuing his tradition of climbing without supplemental oxygen or the aid of Sherpas. He will be joined by Spanish climber Jorge Egocheaga, who has summited all 14 eight-thousanders and is a long-time expedition partner of the Romanian mountaineer, according to a press release quoted by News.ro.

"On Friday, June 6, 2025, my path takes me once again to the Himalayas - this time toward the formidable Nanga Parbat, standing at 8,126 meters, a mountain with a fierce reputation and a history that commands great respect. This expedition marks the next step in my dream to climb all 14 of the world's eight-thousanders without supplemental oxygen and without the support of Sherpas. Nanga Parbat will be the fifth "giant" among the planet's most difficult peaks that I attempt, following successful ascents of K2, Annapurna, Dhaulagiri, and Kangchenjunga," Colibășanu announced on his Facebook page.

With 25 international expeditions to his name, Horia Colibășanu remains the only Romanian to have climbed four of the world's five most dangerous mountains (K2, Annapurna, Dhaulagiri, and Kangchenjunga) without supplemental oxygen or Sherpa assistance.

His accomplishments have earned him international recognition, including the Gold Medal for Sporting Merit from the government of Navarra, the "Spirit of Mountaineering" award from the British Alpine Club, and Romania's highest civilian honor, the National Order "Star of Romania" in the rank of Knight. He is an honorary citizen of Timișoara and Slatina.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Horia Colibasanu)