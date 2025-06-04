Sports

Romanian climber Horia Colibășanu sets off for Nanga Parbat, one of world’s most dangerous peaks

04 June 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Horia Colibășanu, one of Romania's most famous high-altitude climbers, is set to embark on a new high-altitude expedition this summer, aiming to summit Nanga Parbat - one of the world's most dangerous peaks. Standing at 8,126 meters, it is the ninth-highest mountain on Earth and the second-highest in Pakistan.

The expedition marks a major milestone in Colibășanu's lifelong goal to climb all 14 of the world's peaks over 8,000 meters. So far, he has reached 10 of them, including some of the most technically demanding in both Pakistan and Nepal.

Horia Colibășanu's climb will begin on June 6, continuing his tradition of climbing without supplemental oxygen or the aid of Sherpas. He will be joined by Spanish climber Jorge Egocheaga, who has summited all 14 eight-thousanders and is a long-time expedition partner of the Romanian mountaineer, according to a press release quoted by News.ro.

"On Friday, June 6, 2025, my path takes me once again to the Himalayas - this time toward the formidable Nanga Parbat, standing at 8,126 meters, a mountain with a fierce reputation and a history that commands great respect. This expedition marks the next step in my dream to climb all 14 of the world's eight-thousanders without supplemental oxygen and without the support of Sherpas. Nanga Parbat will be the fifth "giant" among the planet's most difficult peaks that I attempt, following successful ascents of K2, Annapurna, Dhaulagiri, and Kangchenjunga," Colibășanu announced on his Facebook page.

With 25 international expeditions to his name, Horia Colibășanu remains the only Romanian to have climbed four of the world's five most dangerous mountains (K2, Annapurna, Dhaulagiri, and Kangchenjunga) without supplemental oxygen or Sherpa assistance.

His accomplishments have earned him international recognition, including the Gold Medal for Sporting Merit from the government of Navarra, the "Spirit of Mountaineering" award from the British Alpine Club, and Romania's highest civilian honor, the National Order "Star of Romania" in the rank of Knight. He is an honorary citizen of Timișoara and Slatina.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Horia Colibasanu)

Tags
Positive Romania
Read next
Normal
Sports

Romanian climber Horia Colibășanu sets off for Nanga Parbat, one of world’s most dangerous peaks

04 June 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Horia Colibășanu, one of Romania's most famous high-altitude climbers, is set to embark on a new high-altitude expedition this summer, aiming to summit Nanga Parbat - one of the world's most dangerous peaks. Standing at 8,126 meters, it is the ninth-highest mountain on Earth and the second-highest in Pakistan.

The expedition marks a major milestone in Colibășanu's lifelong goal to climb all 14 of the world's peaks over 8,000 meters. So far, he has reached 10 of them, including some of the most technically demanding in both Pakistan and Nepal.

Horia Colibășanu's climb will begin on June 6, continuing his tradition of climbing without supplemental oxygen or the aid of Sherpas. He will be joined by Spanish climber Jorge Egocheaga, who has summited all 14 eight-thousanders and is a long-time expedition partner of the Romanian mountaineer, according to a press release quoted by News.ro.

"On Friday, June 6, 2025, my path takes me once again to the Himalayas - this time toward the formidable Nanga Parbat, standing at 8,126 meters, a mountain with a fierce reputation and a history that commands great respect. This expedition marks the next step in my dream to climb all 14 of the world's eight-thousanders without supplemental oxygen and without the support of Sherpas. Nanga Parbat will be the fifth "giant" among the planet's most difficult peaks that I attempt, following successful ascents of K2, Annapurna, Dhaulagiri, and Kangchenjunga," Colibășanu announced on his Facebook page.

With 25 international expeditions to his name, Horia Colibășanu remains the only Romanian to have climbed four of the world's five most dangerous mountains (K2, Annapurna, Dhaulagiri, and Kangchenjunga) without supplemental oxygen or Sherpa assistance.

His accomplishments have earned him international recognition, including the Gold Medal for Sporting Merit from the government of Navarra, the "Spirit of Mountaineering" award from the British Alpine Club, and Romania's highest civilian honor, the National Order "Star of Romania" in the rank of Knight. He is an honorary citizen of Timișoara and Slatina.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Horia Colibasanu)

Tags
Positive Romania
Read next
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

04 June 2025
Society
Romania launches official website for new electronic identity card
04 June 2025
Politics
Romanian president Nicușor Dan outlines fiscal priorities, foreign policy agenda in first official press conference
04 June 2025
Tech
Romania’s state-owned postal company to install crypto terminals
04 June 2025
Finance
Romania may include tax evasion in national defense strategy and use intelligence services to address it
04 June 2025
Energy
Romania launches EUR 56 mln grant scheme to support geothermal energy projects for local authorities
04 June 2025
Macro
European Commission expected to allow Romania more time to submit fiscal correction plan
04 June 2025
Society
European experts join Romania’s response to Praid Salt Mine flooding amid safety and environmental concerns
03 June 2025
Politics
Update: Spanish king Felipe VI to reportedly make official visit to Romania