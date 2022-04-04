Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Mon, 04/04/2022 - 14:56
Sports

 

 

The Positive Romania section on Romania Insider is proudly sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale

 

BRD

 

 

Himalaya expedition: Romania’s Horia Colibasanu begins quest to climb Kangchenjunga

04 April 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Leading Romanian mountaineer Horia Colibasanu will leave for Nepal on Tuesday, April 5, to start a new expedition in the Himalayas. He will team up with Romanian Marius Gane and Slovak Peter Hámor in an attempt to climb Kangchenjunga, the third highest mountain in the world (8,586 m) and among the most dangerous.

According to Colibasanu, Kangchenjunga is "the only mountain of over 8,000 meters untouched by Romanians."

"We will start with a trek of about ten days to reach the base camp, at an altitude of 5,200 meters. The approach route to the mountain's base passes through a wild and isolated area of the Himalayas, on the border between Nepal and India," Colibasanu announced on his Facebook page.

The expedition is scheduled to last two months, with a good weather window for the ascent being expected around May 20. The three will try to reach the top without supplemental oxygen or Sherpa support.

"Kangchenjunga is a very high mountain. It is only 25 meters shorter than K2, but it is just as difficult. There is a very long distance between the last camp and the peak," the Romanian climber explained.

Horia Colibasanu previously tried to climb Kangchenjunga in 2012 but stopped 200 meters before the summit.

Colibasanu has so far participated in 23 international expeditions, and continues to be the only Romanian to reach the summits of K2, Annapurna and Dhaulagiri, three of the five most dangerous mountains in the world, according to a press release. He received the Sports Merit medal from the Government of Navarra (2008); the Spirit of Mountaineering, Piolets d'Or (2009) distinction from the British Alpine Club; and the Star of Romania National Order.

Last year, Horia Colibasanu, Marius Gane and Peter Hámor attempted to open a new route to the top of Dhaulagiri (8,167 m).

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Horiacolibasanuhimalaya.ro)

Tags
Positive Romania is sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale
Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Thu, 02/24/2022 - 09:27
01 March 2022
RI +
Work & travel: Romanian-born Irina Papuc, a full-time digital nomad running a fully remote company
Normal
Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Mon, 04/04/2022 - 14:56
Sports

 

 

The Positive Romania section on Romania Insider is proudly sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale

 

BRD

 

 

Himalaya expedition: Romania’s Horia Colibasanu begins quest to climb Kangchenjunga

04 April 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Leading Romanian mountaineer Horia Colibasanu will leave for Nepal on Tuesday, April 5, to start a new expedition in the Himalayas. He will team up with Romanian Marius Gane and Slovak Peter Hámor in an attempt to climb Kangchenjunga, the third highest mountain in the world (8,586 m) and among the most dangerous.

According to Colibasanu, Kangchenjunga is "the only mountain of over 8,000 meters untouched by Romanians."

"We will start with a trek of about ten days to reach the base camp, at an altitude of 5,200 meters. The approach route to the mountain's base passes through a wild and isolated area of the Himalayas, on the border between Nepal and India," Colibasanu announced on his Facebook page.

The expedition is scheduled to last two months, with a good weather window for the ascent being expected around May 20. The three will try to reach the top without supplemental oxygen or Sherpa support.

"Kangchenjunga is a very high mountain. It is only 25 meters shorter than K2, but it is just as difficult. There is a very long distance between the last camp and the peak," the Romanian climber explained.

Horia Colibasanu previously tried to climb Kangchenjunga in 2012 but stopped 200 meters before the summit.

Colibasanu has so far participated in 23 international expeditions, and continues to be the only Romanian to reach the summits of K2, Annapurna and Dhaulagiri, three of the five most dangerous mountains in the world, according to a press release. He received the Sports Merit medal from the Government of Navarra (2008); the Spirit of Mountaineering, Piolets d'Or (2009) distinction from the British Alpine Club; and the Star of Romania National Order.

Last year, Horia Colibasanu, Marius Gane and Peter Hámor attempted to open a new route to the top of Dhaulagiri (8,167 m).

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Horiacolibasanuhimalaya.ro)

Tags
Positive Romania is sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale
Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Thu, 02/24/2022 - 09:27
01 March 2022
RI +
Work & travel: Romanian-born Irina Papuc, a full-time digital nomad running a fully remote company
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

03 April 2022
M&A
Romanian billionaire Ion Tiriac sells Madrid Open for EUR 360 mln
01 April 2022
RI +
Chef and apprentice: How mentorship changed the life of two young men in Romania’s poorest region
31 March 2022
RI +
Expat interview: How Romania became Agnieszka Krawczyk’s new home and inspired her to write a book
29 March 2022
RI +
How many farms are there in Romania?
28 March 2022
Photo
Weekly overview in pictures: NATO battle group in Romania | Financial aid for Romanians hosting Ukrainians | Suceava humanitarian hub receives French aid convoys
17 March 2022
Photo
Romanian photo of the day: “Toys’ bridge” between Romania and Ukraine
14 March 2022
Music
Romanian song of the day: Smiley – Purtat de vant
14 March 2022
Photo
Weekly overview in pictures: Bucharest ups capacity to accommodate Ukrainian refugees | Covid-19 restrictions lifted | U.S. VP Kamala Harris visits Romania