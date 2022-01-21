Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 01/21/2022 - 08:42
Business

Holzindustrie Schweighofer cuts by 30% production of Romanian wood panels factory

21 January 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Austrian group Holzindustrie Schweighofer decided to reduce by 30% the cutting (hence timber processing) capacity in Romania, effective the end of March.

The panel plant in Siret, which processes sawn timber from the Rădăuți mill, will be closed down entirely, along with parts of the plant in Rădăuți - the sawmill.

Among other reasons, the company invoked the restrictive conditions on the Romanian raw material market, the export ban in Ukraine and Russia, and lack of modern railway infrastructure. Larger investments required at the factory site are not economically feasible under the current framework conditions, the company concluded.

Roughly 600 employees will be affected by the restructuring.

In Romania, HS Timber Group GmbH continues to operate two sawmills and one blockboard factory at other locations, employing about 2,400 people. These factories are not affected by the restructuring and will be further strengthened.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/HS Timber Group)

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 01/10/2022 - 15:03
13 January 2022
RI +
Air travel: Routes from Romania announced for 2022 & the airport reopening planned for this spring
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 01/21/2022 - 08:42
Business

Holzindustrie Schweighofer cuts by 30% production of Romanian wood panels factory

21 January 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Austrian group Holzindustrie Schweighofer decided to reduce by 30% the cutting (hence timber processing) capacity in Romania, effective the end of March.

The panel plant in Siret, which processes sawn timber from the Rădăuți mill, will be closed down entirely, along with parts of the plant in Rădăuți - the sawmill.

Among other reasons, the company invoked the restrictive conditions on the Romanian raw material market, the export ban in Ukraine and Russia, and lack of modern railway infrastructure. Larger investments required at the factory site are not economically feasible under the current framework conditions, the company concluded.

Roughly 600 employees will be affected by the restructuring.

In Romania, HS Timber Group GmbH continues to operate two sawmills and one blockboard factory at other locations, employing about 2,400 people. These factories are not affected by the restructuring and will be further strengthened.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/HS Timber Group)

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 01/10/2022 - 15:03
13 January 2022
RI +
Air travel: Routes from Romania announced for 2022 & the airport reopening planned for this spring
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks