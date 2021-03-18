Holmbergs to increase capacity of its child car seat plants in Romania

Swedish group Holmbergs plans to increase by over 50% the production capacity of Te-Rox Prod, a Romanian producer of child safety belts, covers, and car seats, which it bought at the end of last year from local entrepreneur Doina Cepalis, Profit.ro reported.

Te-Rox Prod operates three factories, in Pascani, Roman and Rugioasa, in northeastern Romania.

The Swedish group's decision comes as more companies have been relocating their production from China to Eastern Europe due to disruptions and higher costs in transporting goods from China to Europe. Romania thus becomes Holmbergs' central production hub and will serve customers worldwide, from European markets to the USA and Asia.

"We are in a period of accommodation, assimilation and alignment with the group's policy. Let's not forget that only a few months have passed since Holmbergs took over Te-Rox. What are our goals? We focus on attracting new customers and expanding the production capacity by over 50%. [...] Being a part of Holmbergs will open new development horizons for the company," said Doina Cepalis,

Te-Rox CEO. The Te-Rox factories have 700 employees. Last year, the company recorded a turnover of EUR 18 million, close to that of 2019, and a profit of about EUR 900,000.

(Photo: Nomadsoul1/ Dreamstime)

