Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 03/18/2021 - 08:06
Business

Holmbergs to increase capacity of its child car seat plants in Romania

18 March 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Swedish group Holmbergs plans to increase by over 50% the production capacity of Te-Rox Prod, a Romanian producer of child safety belts, covers, and car seats, which it bought at the end of last year from local entrepreneur Doina Cepalis, Profit.ro reported.

Te-Rox Prod operates three factories, in Pascani, Roman and Rugioasa, in northeastern Romania.

The Swedish group's decision comes as more companies have been relocating their production from China to Eastern Europe due to disruptions and higher costs in transporting goods from China to Europe. Romania thus becomes Holmbergs' central production hub and will serve customers worldwide, from European markets to the USA and Asia.

"We are in a period of accommodation, assimilation and alignment with the group's policy. Let's not forget that only a few months have passed since Holmbergs took over Te-Rox. What are our goals? We focus on attracting new customers and expanding the production capacity by over 50%. [...] Being a part of Holmbergs will open new development horizons for the company," said Doina Cepalis,

Te-Rox CEO. The Te-Rox factories have 700 employees. Last year, the company recorded a turnover of EUR 18 million, close to that of 2019, and a profit of about EUR 900,000.

(Photo: Nomadsoul1/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Thu, 10/29/2020 - 14:11
30 October 2020
Profiles & Interviews
Changing the lives of children in need: An American woman's humanitarian work in Romania
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 03/18/2021 - 08:06
Business

Holmbergs to increase capacity of its child car seat plants in Romania

18 March 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Swedish group Holmbergs plans to increase by over 50% the production capacity of Te-Rox Prod, a Romanian producer of child safety belts, covers, and car seats, which it bought at the end of last year from local entrepreneur Doina Cepalis, Profit.ro reported.

Te-Rox Prod operates three factories, in Pascani, Roman and Rugioasa, in northeastern Romania.

The Swedish group's decision comes as more companies have been relocating their production from China to Eastern Europe due to disruptions and higher costs in transporting goods from China to Europe. Romania thus becomes Holmbergs' central production hub and will serve customers worldwide, from European markets to the USA and Asia.

"We are in a period of accommodation, assimilation and alignment with the group's policy. Let's not forget that only a few months have passed since Holmbergs took over Te-Rox. What are our goals? We focus on attracting new customers and expanding the production capacity by over 50%. [...] Being a part of Holmbergs will open new development horizons for the company," said Doina Cepalis,

Te-Rox CEO. The Te-Rox factories have 700 employees. Last year, the company recorded a turnover of EUR 18 million, close to that of 2019, and a profit of about EUR 900,000.

(Photo: Nomadsoul1/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]omania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Thu, 10/29/2020 - 14:11
30 October 2020
Profiles & Interviews
Changing the lives of children in need: An American woman's humanitarian work in Romania
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

17 March 2021
Business
Romania loses EUR 1.17 bln in 2020 as fewer foreign tourists visit the country amid COVID-19 pandemic
10 March 2021
RI +
Private placements and new listings, an easy way to earn top profits on the Bucharest Stock Exchange
10 March 2021
Social
INRIX 2020 traffic scorecard shows Bucharest is most congested city in the world by hours lost in traffic
09 March 2021
Capital markets
Romanian construction materials producer TeraPlast will pay EUR 46.5 mln special dividends
08 March 2021
Profiles & Interviews
Expat in Romania: Tayfun Öneş (Turkey) - Here the people are more relaxed and more on the joy side of life
09 March 2021
RI +
Romanian film review – Good Luck Banging: The Berlinale and Its Winners
08 March 2021
Social
Women are better represented in business than politics in Romania
07 March 2021
Social
Timisoara enters quarantine while Bucharest closes restaurants as COVID-19 infection rates rise