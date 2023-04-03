Holcim Romania acquires aggregates provider Stones Business Development

Holcim Romania has acquired Stones Business Development, one of the main aggregates providers in the Bucharest-Ilfov area and the operator of the Sălcioara aggregates plant, the company announced.

The acquisition of the aggregates plant received the approval of the Competition Council, and the transaction was finalized at the end of March 2023.

Holcim Romania owns three other aggregate plants located in Stăncești, Gligorești and Corbii Mari, so the integration of Balastiera Sălcioara into Holcim's operations will be carried out naturally, immediately after the takeover of the company, it said.

"The development of the aggregates segment within Holcim is part of our development strategy at the local as well as global level. The aggregates segment represents an important pillar in the development of the construction sector. Through this acquisition and its experience of over 25 years on the Romanian market, Holcim Romania will strengthen its position as a provider of integrated solutions on the market through its business units: cement, ready-mix, aggregates, road binders, filler, precast and AAC. We are happy to expand the Holcim family through a new acquisition that will help us keep up with the fast-growing pace of the Bucharest-Ilfov construction area," Bogdan Dobre, CEO of Holcim România & Market Head Moldova, said.

The Holcim Romania group of companies includes Holcim Romania (two cement plants in Câmpulung and Aleșd, a grinding station, 27 concrete stations, four aggregate plants, two special binder stations, three cement terminals, three work points for pre-waste treatment - through Geocycle) and Somaco Grup Prefabricate (five plants for prefabricated products and one of BCA). It has approximately 2,000 employees.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

simona@romania-insider.com