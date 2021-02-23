Profile picture for user sfodor
Business

Moldovan airline HiSky to launch flights from Cluj-Napoca to Dublin, Lisbon

23 February 2021
Moldovan airline HiSky has set up an operational base at the Avram Iancu International Airport in Cluj-Napoca and plans to launch flights from Cluj to Dublin and Lisbon, Economica.net reported.

The flights to Lisbon are scheduled to start on April 25 and will be operated on Wednesdays and Sundays. The flights to Dublin will start on April 22 and will be operated on Mondays and Thursdays. The reservations will open in a few days, the airline said.

Besides the regular flights, HiSky will also operate tourist charter flights after closing several partnerships for this.

“We decided to open the Cluj operational base because of the existing demand, including from local commercial agents. We will operate both regular and charter flights, and our new approach leads us to believe that we will manage to secure the loyalty of those who fly with us. We already have several partnerships here in Cluj, and we will make other important announcements soon,” Iulian Scorpan, the general manager of HiSky, said.

“Given the unprecedented crisis generated by the SARS-CoV2 pandemic, the news about a new airline opening a hub in Cluj and launching new routes is welcome, enriching the travel offer available at the Avram Iancu International Airport. The regular flights to Lisbon are a first for the Cluj International Airport and will establish new commercial and tourist links between these regions,” David Ciceo, the general manager of the Avram Iancu International Airport, said.

Last year, HiSky announced it was opening a base in Iași, and launching flights to Dublin, Frankfurt, and London. 

(Photo: Aeroportul Internațional Avram Iancu Cluj Facebook Page)

