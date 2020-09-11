Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. 

 

Business

New Moldovan airline sets up base in Iasi

09 November 2020
HiSky, an airline registered in the Republic of Moldova, brought its first Airbus A320 aircraft on November 6 at the Iasi International Airport in Eastern Romania, where it has opened a new base.

Iasi has become the company's hub, which will help the region's inhabitants travel more, said the director of HiSky, Iulian Scorpan, a former pilot of Air Moldova, quoted by Economica.net.

HiSky has two Airbus aircraft (A320 and A319), both registered in Romania and purchased from American lessor Air Lease Corporation under dry-lease contracts.

Scorpan announced that the Moldovan airline would launch three regular flights, two of which are new destinations for Iasi airport: Dublin - a city where there is a large community of Romanians and Frankfurt - a connection with other more distant destinations.

The third route operated by HiSky is London. In terms of prices, HiSky operates on a low-cost basis with a range of additional services for which passengers can opt for a fee.

The company plans to launch the flights at the end of this year. It will announce the date of putting the tickets on sale and the flight schedule later.

