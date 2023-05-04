HiSky introduces direct Bucharest-Barcelona flights

Moldova-based low-cost airline HiSky announced the launch of a new service from Bucharest to Barcelona starting this July. It is the seventh destination operated from Henri Coandă International Airport and the eighteenth in the company’s portfolio.

The first flight from Bucharest to Barcelona is scheduled for July 3.

According to the schedule published on the company’s website, the route will be operated three times per week in the summer-autumn season, every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Prices for a one-way trip start at EUR 39.99.

The airline said the flights will be operated with a brand-new aircraft, one of the two Airbus A321 LRs that recently joined its fleet.

“Barcelona is the second destination in Spain that we are introducing, after Malaga, and we are confident that this will be the route with the highest potential in our portfolio. […] Our preliminary analyses showed the need to introduce this route, which was previously operated directly by a single company. We believe that Romanian passengers will appreciate the options as well as the competition in this segment, which will obviously also be reflected in prices. We are launching flights with prices starting at EUR 39.99 from July until the end of October,” said Iulian Scorpan, CEO of HiSky.

Following the acquisition of two new aircraft this spring, HiSky now operates a fleet of seven Airbus A320 aircraft, with an average age of 7 years.

From Bucharest, passengers can travel with HiSky to two domestic destinations, namely Cluj-Napoca and Timisoara, and five international destinations - Malaga, Dublin, Tel Aviv, Brussels, and Barcelona. From Cluj-Napoca, Timisoara, Baia Mare, Iași and Chișinău, the airline operates flights to Dublin, Tel Aviv, Paris, Rome, Frankfurt, and Milan.

(Photo source: the company)