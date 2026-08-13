Romania’s Hidroelectrica announces severe hydrological conditions after robust H1

The state-owned company Hidroelectrica (BVB: H2O), the largest electricity producer in Romania, is facing severe hydrological conditions, and the impact on production will depend on their duration and intensity, Iulius-Dan Plaveti, the chairman of the directorate, said on August 12 in his first teleconference with investors since taking office, after the release of the results for the first semester.

Plaveti said that, despite these developments, the company remains "fundamentally well positioned", supported by its renewable asset base, balance sheet, growing supply activity and investment program.

The company’s shares rose by 2.8% during the August 12 trading session, after the Q2 financials had been announced the evening before.

Hidroelectrica recorded in the first six months of 2026 operational and financial results significantly above the results recorded in the same period of 2025, against the backdrop of a normalised hydrological regime.

"We are currently facing adverse and severe hydrological conditions. As a hydro producer, we are naturally exposed to varying water availability, and the magnitude of the impact on production will depend on both the duration and severity of these conditions," said Plaveti, who took over as CEO in June 2026.

He pointed out that since July, the Danube's flow rate has dropped significantly below multi-annual averages, below 1,400 cubic meters per second on the Bazias - Portile de Fier II section, at the entrance to the country. "We are closely monitoring the levels in the reservoirs and the river flows and are continuously adapting our production strategy and commercial strategy to the available hydrological resource," he added.

The National Administration Company Romanian Waters announced on August 10 that the filling level of the main reservoirs in the country is 70%, and for the end of August it is estimated at 66%, with water consumption restrictions currently in place in 181 localities.

(Photo: Hidroelectrica Facebook Page)

iulian@romania-insider.com