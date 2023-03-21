Business

Romania's Hidroelectrica to develop floating PV parks, offshore wind farms with UAE partner

21 March 2023
Representatives of Romanian state power producer Hidroelectrica and United Arab Emirates (UAE) company Masdar signed a joint venture agreement on Monday that engages the two companies in an investment initiative to build offshore wind farms and floating solar parks in Romania.

"During a ceremony held on Monday, March 20, 2023, in the capital of the United Arab Emirates – Abu Dhabi, the representatives of Hidroelectrica and Masdar signed a joint venture agreement that engages the two companies in a joint investment initiative aimed at achieving offshore wind farms and floating solar parks in our country," Hidroelectrica informs.

Masdar is one of the most important players globally, with projects carried out in 40 countries and with 16 years of experience in developing and constructing renewable energy production capacities, and a portfolio of 23 GW installed.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Eugene Suslo/Dreamstime.com)

1

