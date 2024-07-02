Romania's Hidroelectrica awards EUR 188 mln hydropower plant refurbishment contract

Romanian state-controlled hydropower company Hidroelectrica (BVB: H2O) awarded a EUR 188 million contract for the refurbishment of its major hydropower plant Vidraru to an association formed by Romanian companies Electromontaj (the leader of the association), Butan Grup (specialized in cranes production), and Croatian company Koncar, according to Economedia.ro.

The winner of the contract was the sole bidder.

The contract was awarded after five failed attempts carried out since 2016.

Electromontaj is a Romanian construction and assembly company, a leader in the energy construction market in Romania, according to its own description. The group includes the companies Emfor, Iproeb, Electrotehnica, and Hidroconstrucția. It also includes the Pole Testing Station, from Bucharest, intended for testing high-voltage poles.

Koncar is an industrial group from Croatia with a history of more than 100 years that employs more than 5,000 people. According to its own description, the operations of delivering products, services, and solutions are focused on four broad sectors: power generation, power transmission and distribution, railway solutions and infrastructure, and digital solutions and platforms.

(Photo source: Iulian Dragomir/Dreamstime.com)