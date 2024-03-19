Chinese group Hexing opens logistics and innovation center in western Romania

Chinese group Hexing, which produces equipment for power grids and focuses on green transformation, opened a logistics and innovation center in Timisoara, western Romania.

The investment capitalizes on Romania's commitment to smart metering standards under the European Union's directives.

Hexing is developing an 8,000 sqm facility that will generate over 100 jobs at Globalworth Timisoara Industrial Park I, near Timisoara Airport, assisted by the CBRE real estate firm.

"Establishing a facility in Romania aligns with our company's long-term vision of building a greener world. We are proud to play an active role in the digital development of Europe's smart power systems and to contribute to the local community by creating valuable job opportunities. We're in the midst of an intense recruitment process right now," commented Hexing's Senior Vice President Jessica Fan.

The state-of-the-art facility will serve as a center of excellence to produce advanced smart metering solutions, including intelligent electricity and water metering systems, distribution automation solutions, solar inverters, batteries, and electric vehicle chargers, according to the company's press release.

The investment aligns with the Romanian regulator ANRE's 2019-2028 smart meter development directive, further emphasizing Hexing's contribution to the advancement of Smart Grid 2.0.

The facility's advanced manufacturing capabilities will ensure shorter delivery times, catering to the demands of both the local market and beyond.

(Photo source: CBRE)