CTP expands partnership with HelpShip to 20,000 sqm at Oradea Cargo Terminal

CTP, a leading developer, owner, and operator of industrial and logistics properties, has extended its collaboration with HelpShip, a major e-fulfillment and logistics provider within the euShipments.com group, increasing HelpShip’s leased space to 20,000 sqm at CTPark Oradea Cargo Terminal. The expanded facility will serve as the company’s main fulfilment center.

With HelpShip’s growth from 5,000 to 20,000 sqm, CTPark Oradea Cargo Terminal is now fully leased. However, land remains available for future development, the company said.

In May, the first cargo aircraft landed at Oradea Airport, marking the start of air cargo operations and representing a significant step toward expanding the airport’s activities.

Strategically located not far from the border with Hungary, CTPark Oradea Cargo Terminal provides direct access to Oradea Airport, an aircraft parking apron, and taxiway linking directly to the runway. The park’s location ensures seamless connectivity to key regional markets and transportation routes, enabling HelpShip to offer next-day deliveries across Romania and Hungary, 48-hour deliveries to Bulgaria, Croatia, Slovenia, and Slovakia, and 3–5 day shipping to other EU countries.

Currently spanning 14.4 hectares with over 65,000 sqm of gross leasable area across three buildings, CTPark Oradea combines advanced industrial infrastructure with prime air cargo connectivity.

CTP Romania’s portfolio exceeds 3 million sqm of Class A industrial space across key Romanian economic centers including Arad, Brașov, Bucharest, Craiova, Oradea, Sibiu, and Timișoara.

(Photo source: CTP)