Romanian autism non-profit launches social franchise

Romanian non-profit Help Autism, which works with children and youth with autism spectrum disorder (ASD), has launched a social franchise aimed at increasing the number of therapy centers for people with autism.

The franchise model, a first for the country, is meant to expand the NGO's impact by replicating its social concept using the structure of a commercial franchise.

The association wants to facilitate access to therapy services for children and their families, in their communities.

This entails the opening of new Help Autism therapy centers, approved as providers of related medical services and having a contract with the National Health Insurance House (CNAS).

It is a way for more children, youth, and adults with ASD to benefit from free therapy and speech therapy services while easing the financial pressure on their parents and families, the non-profit explains.

Through the Help Autism social franchise program, franchisees receive support for center accreditation. They can run income-generating activities, such as related medical services, and thus have a therapy center operating at 100% capacity, the NGO said.

The franchisees can also benefit from "a social, sustainable, validated business model," the know-how accumulated in more than 14 years of experience by the specialists and administrative staff of Help Autism, a team dedicated to providing support for all departments throughout the duration of the collaboration, a network of external partners for all processes carried out in the center and a complete guide with documented work procedures, including administrative, human resources, training, marketing and communication processes and managerial.

"Mental health is a fundamental right. The Help Autism social franchise project is a personal mission born out of the desire to ensure every child's right to access the support they need to reach their full potential. Experience has shown me how important early intervention and therapy are in the life of every child with autism. However, I have seen too many parents struggle to find the resources to get to the right specialist. This should not happen, and today, we are taking a brave step to change this reality. It's an approach that puts humanity, compassion, and the right of each person to a dignified and fulfilling life first," Daniela Bololoi, the founder and president of Help Autism and RO TSA, the network of over 160 NGOs dedicated to the cause, said.

(Photo: Help Autism)

