Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Fri, 07/03/2020 - 10:33
Social
Heat alert for southern and eastern Romania, Bucharest included
03 July 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A yellow heatwave alert has been issued for Bucharest and 22 counties in the regions of Oltenia, Muntenia, western Dobrogea, and southern and central Moldova, as temperatures are expected to reach 35-36 degrees Celsius, and even 37 degrees Celsius in some areas.

The alert, issued by the National Meteorological Administration (ANM), is valid for Friday, July 3.

The warning targets Bucharest and the counties of Iasi, Vaslui, Bacau (partially), Vrancea (partially), Galati, Buzau (partially), Braila, Tulcea and Constanta (partially), Ialomita, Calarasi, Prahova (partially), Giurgiu, Teleorman, Dambovita, Arges (partially), Valcea (partially), Gorj (partially), Mehedinti, Dolj, Olt, and Ilfov.

Heat alert

Meteorologists say that the temperature-humidity index will reach and slightly exceed the critical threshold of 80 units on Friday, which will lead to significant thermal discomfort.

ANM also said that the weather would also remain hot at the end of the week in these regions.

Meanwhile, the west, central, and north parts of the country, as well as the mountain area, are under a yellow alert of storms and hail between July 3, 06:00 and July 4, 10:00. According to the warning issued by the Romanian meteorologists, the rainfall will exceed 25-30 liters per sqm in these regions, and can even reach 40-60 liters per sqm in some areas.

Storm alert

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Normal
Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Fri, 07/03/2020 - 10:33
Social
Heat alert for southern and eastern Romania, Bucharest included
03 July 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A yellow heatwave alert has been issued for Bucharest and 22 counties in the regions of Oltenia, Muntenia, western Dobrogea, and southern and central Moldova, as temperatures are expected to reach 35-36 degrees Celsius, and even 37 degrees Celsius in some areas.

The alert, issued by the National Meteorological Administration (ANM), is valid for Friday, July 3.

The warning targets Bucharest and the counties of Iasi, Vaslui, Bacau (partially), Vrancea (partially), Galati, Buzau (partially), Braila, Tulcea and Constanta (partially), Ialomita, Calarasi, Prahova (partially), Giurgiu, Teleorman, Dambovita, Arges (partially), Valcea (partially), Gorj (partially), Mehedinti, Dolj, Olt, and Ilfov.

Heat alert

Meteorologists say that the temperature-humidity index will reach and slightly exceed the critical threshold of 80 units on Friday, which will lead to significant thermal discomfort.

ANM also said that the weather would also remain hot at the end of the week in these regions.

Meanwhile, the west, central, and north parts of the country, as well as the mountain area, are under a yellow alert of storms and hail between July 3, 06:00 and July 4, 10:00. According to the warning issued by the Romanian meteorologists, the rainfall will exceed 25-30 liters per sqm in these regions, and can even reach 40-60 liters per sqm in some areas.

Storm alert

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Take your pick

Trending content

01 July 2020
Business
Romanian Government’s plan for economic recovery includes EUR 5 bln grants for companies
30 June 2020
Social
Leslie Hawke leaves helm of NGO for children she co-founded in Romania 16 years ago
25 June 2020
Social
Romanian prosecutors find “biggest forger of plastic banknotes in the world”
24 June 2020
Business
Largest pension fund in Romania, with 2 million contributors, invested in Wirecard, the company at the center of the biggest fraud scandal in Germany
24 June 2020
Travel
Outdoor entertainment options to try in Bucharest this summer
17 June 2020
Social
Google fined in Romania for "attack" on People's Cathedral
17 June 2020
Business
Report: One building permit for each 7 km of motorway built in Romania
17 June 2020
Business
Large retailers no longer required to promote Made in Romania food products